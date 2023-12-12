The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Martinook light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Martinook scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.

Martinook has no points on the power play.

Martinook averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.5%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:04 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:14 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 14:34 Home W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

