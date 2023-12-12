Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Senators on December 12, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Sebastian Aho, Tim Stutzle and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Ottawa Senators matchup at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hurricanes vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has scored 22 points in 24 games (eight goals and 14 assists).
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|6
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Martin Necas is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) to the team.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|0
|2
|2
|1
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Seth Jarvis' season total of 19 points has come from nine goals and 10 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Stuetzle's six goals and 20 assists in 22 games for Ottawa add up to 26 total points on the season.
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Claude Giroux Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Claude Giroux is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 21 total points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 12 assists in 22 games.
Giroux Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 1
|1
|0
|1
|4
