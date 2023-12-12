South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clarendon County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Clarendon County, South Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clarendon County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Scott's Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Summerton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
