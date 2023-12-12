If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Aiken County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Aiken County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Silver Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy of Richmond County at South Aiken High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Augusta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: North Augusta, SC

North Augusta, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School at Denmark-Olar High School