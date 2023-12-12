South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Abbeville County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Abbeville County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitmire High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Calhoun Falls, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
