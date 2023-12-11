The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville -4.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State has combined with its opponents to score more than 147.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

South Carolina State has a 150.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 3.2 more points than this game's point total.

South Carolina State has a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

South Carolina State has won in one of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Carolina State has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville 3 42.9% 74.4 143.6 75.1 156.6 136.1 South Carolina State 7 77.8% 69.2 143.6 81.5 156.6 153.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average 5.9 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Dolphins give up (75.1).

South Carolina State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 75.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville 4-3-0 2-0 5-2-0 South Carolina State 6-3-0 5-2 5-4-0

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville South Carolina State 7-6 Home Record 4-6 6-10 Away Record 1-19 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.