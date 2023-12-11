South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) meet the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This contest will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Mitchel Taylor: 10 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Davion Everett: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Omar Croskey: 9.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Drayton Jones: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Wilson Dubinsky: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Taylor: 10 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Everett: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Croskey: 9.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jones: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dubinsky: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison
|South Carolina State Rank
|South Carolina State AVG
|Jacksonville AVG
|Jacksonville Rank
|291st
|68.4
|Points Scored
|79.2
|104th
|348th
|83.3
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|282nd
|154th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|36.5
|72nd
|38th
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|155th
|351st
|4.1
|3pt Made
|6
|281st
|174th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.8
|208th
|338th
|14.7
|Turnovers
|14.7
|338th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.