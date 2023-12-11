The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will be attempting to end a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville (-6.5) 145.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville (-5.5) 145.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

South Carolina State has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 4-2.

Jacksonville has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

Dolphins games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

South Carolina State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 South Carolina State is 75th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+35000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 344th, a difference of 269 spots.

South Carolina State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.