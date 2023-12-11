Monday's contest that pits the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-74 in favor of Jacksonville. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 77, South Carolina State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-2.1)

Jacksonville (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

South Carolina State's record against the spread so far this season is 6-3-0, while Jacksonville's is 4-3-0. The Bulldogs have a 5-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Dolphins have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have been outscored by 12.3 points per game (scoring 69.2 points per game to rank 292nd in college basketball while giving up 81.5 per contest to rank 347th in college basketball) and have a -123 scoring differential overall.

South Carolina State wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It is collecting 38.8 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36 per contest.

South Carolina State knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball) at a 26.7% rate (348th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs score 81.9 points per 100 possessions (351st in college basketball), while giving up 96.5 points per 100 possessions (309th in college basketball).

South Carolina State has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (50th in college basketball).

