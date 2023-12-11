Packers vs. Giants Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
The Green Bay Packers (6-6) are favored by 6.5 points as they attempt to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The point total has been set at 37.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Packers can be found below before they take on the Giants. The betting insights and trends for the Giants can be found below before they meet the Packers.
Packers vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-6.5)
|37
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Packers (-6.5)
|37
|-330
|+265
Green Bay vs. New York Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: ABC
Packers vs. Giants Betting Insights
- Green Bay is 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- Six of Green Bay's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-7-1.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or greater, the Giants have two wins ATS (2-3).
- This season, three of New York's 12 games have gone over the point total.
Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-111)
|-
|Tucker Kraft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29.5 (-115)
|-
|Jordan Love
|223.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+100)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|-
|70.5 (-115)
|-
|18.5 (-115)
|-
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25.5 (-118)
|-
|Jalin Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29.5 (-115)
|-
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26.5 (-115)
|-
|Daniel Bellinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14.5 (-120)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
