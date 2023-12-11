MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Monday college basketball schedule includes one game with a MEAC team in play. That matchup? The the North Carolina Central Eagles taking on the Jacksonville Dolphins.
MEAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Jacksonville Dolphins
|6:30 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
