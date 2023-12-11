South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lancaster County, South Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Central High School at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
