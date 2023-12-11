CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the VCU Rams square off in one of four games on the college basketball slate on Monday that include CAA teams.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Monmouth Hawks at Lafayette Leopards
|6:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Longwood Lancers at Stony Brook Seawolves
|6:30 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|-
|Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Charleston (SC) Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|-
|Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. VCU Rams
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.