The Winthrop Eagles (7-3) are favored (-1.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Little Rock Trojans (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 157.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Winthrop vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Winthrop -1.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Winthrop and its opponents have combined to put up more than 157.5 points.

Winthrop's games this season have had an average of 147.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

Winthrop has won five of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Eagles have entered six games this season favored by -120 or more and are 5-1 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Winthrop has a 54.5% chance to win.

Winthrop vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 2 25% 80.4 160.8 67.4 147.2 147 Little Rock 4 44.4% 80.4 160.8 79.8 147.2 153.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

The 80.4 points per game the Eagles score are only 0.6 more points than the Trojans allow (79.8).

Winthrop has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 79.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Winthrop vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 2-6-0 2-4 4-4-0 Little Rock 4-5-0 2-4 6-3-0

Winthrop vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Winthrop Little Rock 10-4 Home Record 8-5 4-11 Away Record 2-16 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 71 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.