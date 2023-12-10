Which basketball team sits on top of the SEC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. South Carolina

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 29-0

9-0 | 29-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 78-69 vs Utah

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Presbyterian

Presbyterian Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

2. LSU

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 26-4

10-1 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: W 133-44 vs McNeese

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Northwestern State

Northwestern State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Texas A&M

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-3

9-1 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: W 67-36 vs Robert Morris

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Alabama

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

10-2 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th

148th Last Game: W 69-39 vs Samford

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Mississippi State

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-9

9-2 | 22-9 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

168th Last Game: W 91-50 vs Kennesaw State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Jackson State

Jackson State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

6. Auburn

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 16-13

8-2 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st

201st Last Game: W 94-37 vs Alabama State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7. Arkansas

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-9

8-3 | 22-9 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th

45th Last Game: L 74-70 vs UAPB

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Samford

Samford Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Georgia

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-12

7-2 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: W 86-70 vs Troy

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 21-9

9-1 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st

161st Last Game: W 51-39 vs Butler

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Lipscomb

Lipscomb Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10. Ole Miss

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-12

7-3 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st

101st Last Game: W 84-56 vs Mississippi Valley State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Alabama

@ South Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Florida

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-3 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th

109th Last Game: L 72-64 vs Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb

@ Gardner-Webb Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

12. Tennessee

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 72-63 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Wofford

Wofford Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

13. Missouri

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 9-20

7-4 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th

220th Last Game: L 84-56 vs Kansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Illinois

@ Illinois Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Kentucky

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-23

4-7 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 162nd

162nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 73-61 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game