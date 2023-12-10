A Pair of struggling teams meet at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 10, 2023 when the New Orleans Saints (5-7) aim to end their three-game lose streak against the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who have lost five games in a row.

Saints and Panthers betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 5.5 38 -225 +185

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have combined with their opponents to score more than 38 points in six of 12 games this season.

Carolina has a 41.8-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 3.8 more points than this game's total.

The Panthers have compiled a 3-8-1 record against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won one (8.3%) of those contests.

Carolina has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

New Orleans Saints

The average total in New Orleans' games this year is 41.6, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints are 2-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have won four of their 10 games as moneyline favorites this season (40%).

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Saints vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.4 20 21.3 15 41.6 6 12 Panthers 15.9 29 26.1 30 41.8 6 12

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has covered the spread once, and is 0-3 overall, over its last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Panthers have gone over the total once.

In NFC South matchups, the Panthers are scoring fewer points (15) than their overall average (15.9) but also conceding fewer points (21.7) than overall (26.1).

The Saints have scored only two more points than their opponents this year (0.1 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 122 points (10.2 per game).

Saints

New Orleans has not covered the spread and is 0-3 overall over its past three contests.

New Orleans has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

In matchups versus teams in the same division, the Saints are averaging 14.7 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 21.4 points per game. Defensively, they are surrendering 22.3 points per game in divisional games compared to 21.3 points per game in all games.

The Saints have outscored their opponents by just two points this season (0.1 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 122 points on the year (10.2 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 43.4 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24 23.6 ATS Record 3-8-1 1-3-1 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 0-5-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-11 1-4 0-7

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 42.5 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23.8 21.7 ATS Record 2-9-1 0-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 2-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.