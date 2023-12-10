On Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints (5-7), who have lost three games in a row, are 5.5-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers (1-11), losers of five straight. This game has a point total of 37.5.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Saints can be found in this article before they face the Panthers. The Panthers' betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Saints.

Panthers vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-5.5) 37.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-5.5) 37.5 -220 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Carolina vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Insights

Against the spread, Carolina is 3-8-1 this year.

The Panthers don't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

Carolina has seen four of its 12 games go over the point total.

New Orleans has covered the spread only twice in 12 contests this season.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this year.

New Orleans games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (33.3%).

