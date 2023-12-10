Our computer model predicts a win for the New Orleans Saints when they meet the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

From an offensive standpoint, the Saints rank 11th in the NFL with 348.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in total defense (322.5 yards allowed per contest). The Panthers' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 267.3 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank seventh with 306 total yards ceded per contest.

Panthers vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-5.5) Over (38) Saints 27, Panthers 15

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has compiled a 3-8-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Panthers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

In Carolina's 12 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The average total for Panthers games is 41.8 points, 3.8 more than this game's over/under.

Saints Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 69.2%.

New Orleans has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Saints have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this season, four of New Orleans' 12 games have hit the over.

Saints games average 41.6 total points per game this season, 3.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 21.4 21.3 20.2 24.4 22.3 19 Carolina 15.9 26.1 13.6 22.8 17.6 28.4

