Something will have to give when the streaking New Orleans Saints (5-7) meet the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who have lost five straight, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 39 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Saints match up with the Panthers. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Panthers vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have had the lead one time, have been losing six times, and have been tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Saints have been winning three times, have been behind four times, and have been tied five times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost nine times, and tied one time in 12 games this year.

In 12 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in five games.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games and have tied three games.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is giving up 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 12 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up three times.

The Saints have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Panthers have been winning after the first half in one game (0-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in 10 games (1-9), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

The Saints have led after the first half in five games, have been losing after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

In 12 games this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up three times.

In 12 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the second half.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.