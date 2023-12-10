The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Lions put up an average of 83.9 points per game, 26.1 more points than the 57.8 the Buckeyes give up.
  • Penn State is 7-2 when it scores more than 57.8 points.
  • Ohio State's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 83.9 points.
  • The 83.8 points per game the Buckeyes record are 19.4 more points than the Lady Lions give up (64.4).
  • When Ohio State puts up more than 64.4 points, it is 7-1.
  • Penn State is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 83.8 points.
  • The Buckeyes shoot 47.7% from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions concede defensively.
  • The Lady Lions' 49.9 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.

Ohio State Leaders

  • Makenna Marisa: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
  • Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
  • Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%
  • Chanaya Pinto: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Penn State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Cornell W 83-40 Value City Arena
12/3/2023 @ Tennessee W 78-58 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/5/2023 Ohio W 85-45 Value City Arena
12/10/2023 Penn State - Value City Arena
12/15/2023 Grand Valley State - Value City Arena
12/18/2023 UCLA - Value City Arena

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Providence W 73-66 Bryce Jordan Center
11/29/2023 Radford W 97-47 Bryce Jordan Center
12/4/2023 @ West Virginia L 83-65 WVU Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/17/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Bryce Jordan Center
12/20/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Bryce Jordan Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.