Who’s the Best Team in the MEAC? See our Weekly Women's MEAC Power Rankings
Find out how every MEAC team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
MEAC Power Rankings
1. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 178th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
- Last Game: L 51-46 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
2. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 219th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
- Last Game: W 54-47 vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wagner
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
3. Howard
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 265th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
- Last Game: L 87-62 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
4. Coppin State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 273rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
- Last Game: L 55-41 vs George Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Binghamton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
5. Morgan State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 300th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
- Last Game: W 65-42 vs UMBC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stetson
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
6. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 340th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
- Last Game: L 69-54 vs UAB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Presbyterian
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
7. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 344th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
- Last Game: L 70-67 vs Jacksonville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNC Greensboro
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
8. Delaware State
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-22
- Overall Rank: 348th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
- Last Game: L 99-37 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
