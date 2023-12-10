Who’s the Best Team in the MEAC? See our Weekly MEAC Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the MEAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 215th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
- Last Game: L 84-78 vs Stony Brook
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hofstra
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FloHoops
2. Howard
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 234th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
- Last Game: W 88-49 vs Regent
Next Game
- Opponent: Jackson State
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-12
- Overall Rank: 277th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
- Last Game: W 67-62 vs N.C. A&T
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Andrews (NC)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Delaware State
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 305th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
- Last Game: L 62-61 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wake Forest
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Morgan State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 335th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
- Last Game: W 120-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Campbell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: FloHoops
6. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 343rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd
- Last Game: W 86-85 vs Jacksonville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-19
- Overall Rank: 354th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
- Last Game: L 93-61 vs NC State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marist
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Coppin State
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 361st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
- Last Game: L 71-54 vs Georgetown
Next Game
- Opponent: @ James Madison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
