When Khadarel Hodge suits up for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodge's 16 targets have led to 11 grabs for 199 yards (22.1 per game).

Hodge does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Lions 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 5 Texans 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 1 19 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 3 75 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 3 60 0 Week 13 @Jets 1 0 0 0

