The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) host a NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Falcons and Buccaneers can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 2 41 -130 +110

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

The average point total in Atlanta's games this season is 40.3, 0.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Falcons have registered a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won 50% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-4).

Atlanta is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have played five games this season that have gone over 41 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Tampa Bay's outings this season is 41.4, 0.4 more points than this game's total.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.

This season, the Buccaneers have been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.

This season, Tampa Bay has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 18.8 25 20 6 40.3 4 12 Buccaneers 19.4 23 20.4 9 41.4 5 12

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

In its past three games, Atlanta has gone over the total once.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons are averaging 21.3 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 7.3 more points per game than their overall season average (18.8 points per game). Their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (12.7) compared to their overall season average (20).

The Falcons have a -14-point negative scoring differential this season (-1.2 per game). The Buccaneers also have been outscored, by 12 points (one per game).

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

In the Buccaneers' past three contests, they have hit the over twice.

In NFC South games, the Buccaneers are scoring more points (20) than their overall average (19.4) and allowing fewer points (14.3) than overall (20.4).

The Falcons have been outscored by 14 points this season (1.2 points per game), and opponents of the Buccaneers have outscored them by just 12 points (one per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.3 40.9 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 21.8 21.3 ATS Record 4-8-0 2-4-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 3-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 40.3 42.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 21.8 24.5 ATS Record 7-5-0 2-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 0-2 2-4

