Division rivals Atlanta (6-6) and Tampa Bay (5-7) will meet in a matchup of NFC South teams on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Falcons favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 41 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Falcons go up against the Buccaneers. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Falcons have had the lead four times, have been behind five times, and have been tied three times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers have had the lead three times, have been behind eight times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter in five games, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost eight times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Falcons have won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in that quarter.

In the Buccaneers' 12 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost five times, and tied two times.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have been leading after the first half in two games, have trailed after the first half in eight games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

In 2023, the Buccaneers have led after the first half in five games, have trailed after the first half in five games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

In 12 games this year, the Falcons have won the second half seven times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 8.9 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in two games.

