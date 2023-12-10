Check out best bets for when NFC South opponents match up as the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) play on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When is Falcons vs. Buccaneers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Falcons taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (1.4 points). Lean towards taking the Buccaneers.

The Falcons have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Falcons have compiled a 4-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Atlanta is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Buccaneers have been underdogs in eight games this season and won two (25%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay is 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (+2)



Tampa Bay (+2) The Falcons are 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta is 2-5 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

The Buccaneers are 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

Tampa Bay is 5-3 ATS when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (41)



Under (41) Atlanta and Tampa Bay combine to average 2.8 less points per game than the total of 41 set for this game (including the playoffs).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.6 fewer points per game (40.4) than this matchup's total of 41 points.

Falcons games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (33.3%).

Buccaneers games have gone over the point total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 184.5 8 16.4 4

Cade Otton Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 29 3

