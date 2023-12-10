The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) face the Rhode Island Rams (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

Charleston (SC) is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Cougars are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 54th.

The 72.6 points per game the Cougars put up are just 2.0 more points than the Rams allow (70.6).

Charleston (SC) is 4-2 when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Charleston (SC) posted 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.5).

The Cougars surrendered 66.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.3 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Charleston (SC) performed worse when playing at home last year, making 10.4 threes per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game with a 35.5% percentage in away games.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule