Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the CAA, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. UNC Wilmington

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 22-5
  • Overall Rank: 118th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
  • Last Game: W 119-50 vs Montreat

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgia Southern
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Hofstra

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 128th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
  • Last Game: L 89-68 vs Duke

Next Game

  • Opponent: Norfolk State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Drexel

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Overall Rank: 138th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
  • Last Game: L 66-60 vs West Virginia

Next Game

  • Opponent: Albany (NY)
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Delaware

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Overall Rank: 145th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
  • Last Game: W 73-69 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rhode Island
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

5. Charleston (SC)

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 155th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
  • Last Game: W 85-70 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

  • Opponent: Citadel
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

6. Towson

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Overall Rank: 164th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
  • Last Game: W 89-73 vs UMBC

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bryant
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Monmouth

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Overall Rank: 178th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
  • Last Game: L 70-61 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rider
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Northeastern

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Overall Rank: 226th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
  • Last Game: L 73-71 vs Vermont

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Virginia
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Stony Brook

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Overall Rank: 250th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th
  • Last Game: W 84-78 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Army
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. William & Mary

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 274th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th
  • Last Game: W 99-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Pepperdine
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Campbell

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 297th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
  • Last Game: W 88-59 vs Pfeiffer

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Augustine's
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

12. Elon

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 300th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
  • Last Game: L 82-73 vs UNC Greensboro

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bridgewater (VA)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

13. Hampton

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 2-26
  • Overall Rank: 346th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
  • Last Game: W 100-53 vs Mary Baldwin

Next Game

  • Opponent: James Madison
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

14. N.C. A&T

  • Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 1-30
  • Overall Rank: 353rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
  • Last Game: L 67-62 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas Southern
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

