The Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints are slated to play in a Week 14 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Adam Thielen hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Thielen will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Thielen has 80 receptions (on 106 targets) for a team-best 753 yards (62.8 per game) and four TDs.

Thielen has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Adam Thielen Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0 Week 10 @Bears 10 6 42 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 8 74 0 Week 12 @Titans 3 1 2 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 6 3 25 0

Rep Adam Thielen with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.