Adam Thielen has a difficult matchup when his Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints concede 197 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

Thielen has a team-leading 753 yards receiving on 80 grabs (on 106 targets) with four TDs this campaign, averaging 62.8 yards per game.

Thielen vs. the Saints

Thielen vs the Saints (since 2021): 2 GP / 63 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 63 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

15 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 197 passing yards per game yielded by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Saints have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Saints' defense is 16th in the league in that category.

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-118)

Thielen Receiving Insights

Thielen, in seven of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thielen has received 24.1% of his team's 440 passing attempts this season (106 targets).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (79th in league play), racking up 753 yards on 106 passes thrown his way.

Thielen has a touchdown catch in four of 12 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has four total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

With 12 red zone targets, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 35.3% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

