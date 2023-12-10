See how each ACC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Duke

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win ACC: +250
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
  • Last Game: W 89-68 vs Hofstra

Next Game

  • Opponent: Baylor
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN

2. Clemson

  • Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 29-2
  • Odds to Win ACC: +500
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: W 74-66 vs TCU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Memphis
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. North Carolina

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win ACC: +300
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
  • Last Game: L 87-76 vs UConn

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kentucky
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

4. Virginia

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 28-3
  • Odds to Win ACC: +500
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
  • Last Game: W 77-47 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northeastern
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Pittsburgh

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win ACC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 36th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
  • Last Game: W 82-71 vs Canisius

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Wake Forest

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win ACC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 62nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
  • Last Game: W 83-59 vs NJIT

Next Game

  • Opponent: Delaware State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Virginia Tech

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win ACC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 63rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
  • Last Game: W 71-50 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

  • Opponent: Vermont
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Miami (FL)

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Odds to Win ACC: +600
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
  • Last Game: L 90-63 vs Colorado

Next Game

  • Opponent: La Salle
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: The CW

9. NC State

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win ACC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 81st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
  • Last Game: W 81-67 vs UT Martin

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tennessee
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Boston College

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win ACC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 84th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
  • Last Game: W 86-80 vs St. John's

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lehigh
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

11. Syracuse

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Odds to Win ACC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 87th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 80-68 vs Georgetown

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oregon
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Florida State

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Odds to Win ACC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
  • Last Game: L 88-72 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: SMU
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Georgia Tech

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Odds to Win ACC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 120th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
  • Last Game: W 70-49 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Penn State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Notre Dame

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Odds to Win ACC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 168th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
  • Last Game: L 78-59 vs Marquette

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgetown
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: The CW

15. Louisville

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Odds to Win ACC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 191st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
  • Last Game: L 75-63 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Pepperdine
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

