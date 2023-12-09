South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in York County, South Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Clover High School
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on December 9
- Location: Clover, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pointe High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.