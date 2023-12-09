How to Watch Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) face the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Wofford Stats Insights
- The Terriers' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
- Wofford is 4-3 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Terriers are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at eighth.
- The Terriers average only 1.0 more point per game (78.1) than the Chanticleers give up (77.1).
- Wofford is 3-2 when it scores more than 77.1 points.
Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.
- The Terriers gave up 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 77.0 away.
- Beyond the arc, Wofford sunk more triples away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 85-78
|Place Bell Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 74-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 81-66
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/17/2023
|Kentucky Christian
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
