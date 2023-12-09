The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) face the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

Wofford is 4-3 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Terriers are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at eighth.

The Terriers average only 1.0 more point per game (78.1) than the Chanticleers give up (77.1).

Wofford is 3-2 when it scores more than 77.1 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.

The Terriers gave up 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 77.0 away.

Beyond the arc, Wofford sunk more triples away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule