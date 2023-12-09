The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) face the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

  • The Terriers' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
  • Wofford is 4-3 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at eighth.
  • The Terriers average only 1.0 more point per game (78.1) than the Chanticleers give up (77.1).
  • Wofford is 3-2 when it scores more than 77.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.
  • The Terriers gave up 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 77.0 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Wofford sunk more triples away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Lipscomb L 85-78 Place Bell Arena
12/2/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 74-64 Murphy Athletic Center
12/6/2023 @ Gardner-Webb W 81-66 Paul Porter Arena
12/9/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/17/2023 Kentucky Christian - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.