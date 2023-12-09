Saturday's game at HTC Center has the Wofford Terriers (4-5) squaring off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 80-78 win for Wofford, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 80, Coastal Carolina 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Wofford (-2.0)

Wofford (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Coastal Carolina is 5-1-0 against the spread, while Wofford's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Chanticleers are 3-3-0 and the Terriers are 7-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers' -19 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.1 points per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 80.2 per outing (337th in college basketball).

Wofford records 34.7 rebounds per game (123rd in college basketball) while allowing 31.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Wofford connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.8%.

Wofford loses the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 12.7 (241st in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.2.

