The Carolina Hurricanes, Teuvo Teravainen among them, face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you'd like to wager on Teravainen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:41 per game on the ice, is 0.

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 26 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Teravainen has a point in 12 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Teravainen has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Teravainen goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +33 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 26 Games 2 18 Points 2 11 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

