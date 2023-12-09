Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
There are three games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Texas State Bobcats versus the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas State Bobcats at Oklahoma State Cowgirls
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at Troy Trojans
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.