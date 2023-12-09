The Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. This matchup will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Trae Broadnax: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahmir Langlais: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Justin Bailey: 12.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Alves: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordyn Surratt: 4.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison

South Carolina Upstate Rank South Carolina Upstate AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 245th 71.3 Points Scored 86.7 23rd 123rd 67.3 Points Allowed 74.8 266th 298th 30 Rebounds 41.7 9th 307th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 13 22nd 146th 7.9 3pt Made 9.5 44th 159th 13.7 Assists 17 46th 75th 10.3 Turnovers 12.8 237th

