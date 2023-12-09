The Furman Paladins (6-4) battle the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It tips at 4:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

  • The Paladins' 75.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • Furman is 6-1 when it scores more than 68.3 points.
  • South Carolina Upstate's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 75.5 points.
  • The Spartans put up 11.2 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Paladins allow (69.5).
  • South Carolina Upstate has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 69.5 points.
  • The Spartans are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Paladins allow to opponents (42.1%).

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

  • Isabell West: 11.4 PTS, 63.1 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)
  • Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 25 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • AC Markham: 6.3 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • Rebekah Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 45.8 FG%
  • Jeni Levine: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 North Florida W 73-60 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/30/2023 @ Samford L 57-52 Pete Hanna Center
12/5/2023 @ Western Carolina W 73-64 Ramsey Center
12/9/2023 Furman - G.B. Hodge Center
12/18/2023 UNC Greensboro - G.B. Hodge Center
12/20/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

