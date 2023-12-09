The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 269th.

The Spartans' 72.7 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 77 the Owls allow.

South Carolina Upstate is 4-0 when it scores more than 77 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.

At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).

South Carolina Upstate knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule