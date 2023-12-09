The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) will try to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup in this article.

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina State Moneyline Bethune-Cookman Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina State (-2.5) 151.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina State (-2.5) 151.5 -154 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends

South Carolina State has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.

Bethune-Cookman has covered twice in six chances against the spread this year.

In the Wildcats' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

South Carolina State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers rate South Carolina State considerably higher (81st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (344th).

South Carolina State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

