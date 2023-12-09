The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing streak at the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

South Carolina State is 1-2 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 152nd.

The 69.0 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Wildcats give up.

South Carolina State has a 1-3 record when putting up more than 71.0 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina State posted 79.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

The Bulldogs ceded 76.4 points per game last year at home, which was 10.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (87.2).

In terms of three-pointers, South Carolina State performed better in home games last year, draining 7.9 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 30.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule