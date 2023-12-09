The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gamecocks have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
  • In games South Carolina shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Gamecocks are the 243rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 171st.
  • The Gamecocks average 75.5 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 70.7 the Pirates give up.
  • South Carolina is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, South Carolina put up five fewer points per game (63.3) than on the road (68.3).
  • Defensively the Gamecocks were better in home games last year, ceding 69.1 points per game, compared to 77 on the road.
  • When playing at home, South Carolina drained 2.3 fewer threes per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (29.6%) compared to away from home (36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Notre Dame W 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/1/2023 George Washington W 89-67 Colonial Life Arena
12/6/2023 @ Clemson L 72-67 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
12/16/2023 Charleston Southern - Colonial Life Arena
12/19/2023 Winthrop - Colonial Life Arena

