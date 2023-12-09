The Carolina Hurricanes, with Seth Jarvis, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props? Here is some information to help you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus this season, in 18:55 per game on the ice, is -1.

In Jarvis' 26 games played this season he's scored in six of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Jarvis has a point in 11 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points six times.

In eight of 26 games this year, Jarvis has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +33 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 26 Games 2 19 Points 1 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

