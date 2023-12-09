Furman vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) and Furman Paladins (6-4) at G.B. Hodge Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with South Carolina Upstate securing the victory. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 9.
The Paladins are coming off of a 124-44 win against Bob Jones in their last outing on Wednesday.
Furman vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Furman vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 68, Furman 66
Other SoCon Predictions
Furman Schedule Analysis
- On November 7, the Paladins registered their best win of the season, a 71-61 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 290) in our computer rankings.
- The Paladins have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).
- The Spartans have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).
- Furman has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four), but also has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 losses (two).
Furman 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 290) on November 7
- 74-72 over Binghamton (No. 328) on November 25
- 71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 333) on November 14
- 73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 29
Furman Leaders
- Jada Session: 14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%
- Kate Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 62.5 FG%
- Tate Walters: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50)
- Sydney Ryan: 12.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (24-for-50)
- Niveya Henley: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)
Furman Performance Insights
- The Paladins have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game, 71st in college basketball, and are allowing 69.5 per outing to rank 273rd in college basketball.
- The Paladins are putting up more points at home (90.8 per game) than away (63.8).
- Furman concedes 61.3 points per game at home, and 77.5 away.
