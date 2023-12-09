How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) face the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Coastal Carolina has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Chanticleers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers sit at 114th.
- The Chanticleers record just 0.3 more points per game (80.5) than the Terriers give up (80.2).
- Coastal Carolina has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 80.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Coastal Carolina averaged 77.6 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Chanticleers surrendered 68.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 79.9.
- In home games, Coastal Carolina drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than away from home (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (26.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 72-70
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|Winthrop
|L 90-87
|HTC Center
|12/4/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 110-46
|HTC Center
|12/9/2023
|Wofford
|-
|HTC Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.