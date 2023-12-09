The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) bring a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0), who have won eight straight. It tips at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • Clemson has put together an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.
  • The Tigers score 13.2 more points per game (79.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (66.1).
  • Clemson is 8-0 when it scores more than 66.1 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Clemson averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.8).
  • The Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Clemson sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) as well.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Alabama W 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 79-70 Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina W 72-67 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 TCU - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens - Littlejohn Coliseum

