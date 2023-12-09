Saturday's contest between the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) and TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) squaring off at Coca-Cola Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, TCU 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.6)

Clemson (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Clemson is 4-3-0 against the spread, while TCU's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. A total of five out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Horned Frogs' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (119th in college basketball).

Clemson comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It is collecting 35.6 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.8 per outing.

Clemson knocks down 10.0 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) while shooting 41.0% from deep (eighth-best in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.0 per game while shooting 33.7%.

The Tigers rank 33rd in college basketball by averaging 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 216th in college basketball, allowing 90.5 points per 100 possessions.

Clemson forces 9.5 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball) while committing 9.4 (29th in college basketball action).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 25.6 points per game, with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.7 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 66.1 per outing (74th in college basketball).

TCU is 61st in the country at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's 10.2 more than the 25.9 its opponents average.

TCU makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (159th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

TCU has committed 5.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (237th in college basketball) while forcing 17.6 (fifth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.