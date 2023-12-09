The Bundesliga lineup today, which includes SC Freiburg taking on VfL Wolfsburg, should provide some fireworks.

In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know regarding today's Bundesliga action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs SC Freiburg

SC Freiburg travels to play VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (+125)

VfL Wolfsburg (+125) Underdog: SC Freiburg (+190)

SC Freiburg (+190) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is on the road to match up with Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-360)

Bayern Munich (-360) Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+700)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+700) Draw: (+500)

(+500) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach is on the road to play Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Union Berlin (+110)

Union Berlin (+110) Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+220)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+220) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg makes the trip to take on Werder Bremen at Weserstadion in Bremen.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Werder Bremen (+130)

Werder Bremen (+130) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+180)

FC Augsburg (+180) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 travels to take on 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+100)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+100) Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+240)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+240) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig makes the trip to play Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: RB Leipzig (+145)

RB Leipzig (+145) Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+155)

Borussia Dortmund (+155) Draw: (+270)

(+270) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.