Player prop betting options for Joel Embiid, Trae Young and others are available in the Philadelphia 76ers-Atlanta Hawks matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -147) 10.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Young's 27.2 points per game are 0.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 2.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Young averages 10.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Friday.

Young averages 3.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 20.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Friday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (4.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Murray's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Murray has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: +102) 10.5 (Over: +106)

Friday's points prop for Clint Capela is 11.5. That's 0.9 more than his season average.

He collects 10.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +200)

The 33.5 point total set for Embiid on Friday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (33.1).

His per-game rebound average -- 11.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (6.5).

Embiid has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 26.5-point total set for Tyrese Maxey on Friday is 0.4 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Maxey's assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's over/under (6.5).

He has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

