Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) battle the Philadelphia 76ers (13-7) on December 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 47.2% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 8-3 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at sixth.

The Hawks' 122.7 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 113.8 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Atlanta is 9-6 when it scores more than 113.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 125.3 points per game, compared to 120.5 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 126.1 points per game at home, and 119.3 on the road.

At home Atlanta is conceding 126.1 points per game, 6.8 more than it is away (119.3).

The Hawks average 1.2 more assists per game at home (26) than on the road (24.8).

